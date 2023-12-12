Baldur’s Gate 3 players want big QoL change that still hasn’t been included

Baldur’s Gate 3 players want a QoL change that will make it a lot easier to sell the many items you find in the game world.

One of the most annoying aspects of Baldur’s Gate 3 is the sheer amount of inventory management involved with managing multiple characters, as players have to track everyone’s equipment, consumables, key items, and camping supplies.

The inventory management process isn’t helped by an unintuitive system that involves a lot of clicking and moving things about, especially in Camp. This is made even harder by the strict item weight limit characters have, which encumbers them if they’re carrying too much.

There are a few QoL options, such as adding items to Wares. All items added to Wares can be instantly sold to a merchant, making tracking junk items you know you want to sell much easier. Unfortunately, this also has issues.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players want an easier way of sending items to Wares

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has created a thread asking for a much-needed QoL change, allowing players to send items they find on the overworld to Wares instantly. This would make it easier to organize junk items into a category that can be sold immediately.

“Absolutely. Inventory in general still needs about 8 QoL improvements. They are very obvious and very easy to implement.. So I’m shocked they haven’t,” one user wrote, while another said, “I’d like to have a Wares bag, like we’ve got Bags for Camp Supplies, Keys & Alchemical Compounds.”

Currently, players can mass-select items in the inventory menu and earmark them for Wares, but even this adds several unnecessary steps to the process. Fans want a button that lets you send to Wares when picking up the item.

This issue is even more present in the console versions of Baldur’s Gate 3, where the player must use a controller to select items. An ability to send items straight to Wares using a controller shortcut would be a huge help.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is still receiving content updates and QoL features, as Larian is supporting the game post-launch with free updates for the foreseeable future. If enough fans ask for tweaks to the inventory management, then the developers will hopefully listen and give them what they want.

