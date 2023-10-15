Baldur’s Gate 3 players underwhelmed by game’s “terrible” endings

Baldur’s Gate 3 endings have disappointed some players who found them “terrible” compared to the rest of the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was praised upon release by RPG fans for its extensive attention to detail, dialogue, and story options that left players feeling like the game was one of the most complete releases to date.

The RPG let players decide whether they wanted their character to be a saint or straight-up evil, with the choices they made throughout their journey affecting the lives of their companions and ultimately the ending of 2023’s most celebrated RPG release.

Based on the choices made the endings can dramatically vary, but for some players none of the endings lived up to the previous “absolutely fantastic” gaming experience of Baldurs Gate 3, leaving the player underwhelmed by the “terrible” finale to their character’s story.

One player complained about the endings, describing them as “terrible” and “hideous.”

(Spoiler Alert)

Players responded to the post, agreeing with the feeling that Baldur’s Gate 3 endings felt underwhelming, with one of the main gripes being the lack of companion endings: “The main issue is that not all companions had their endings shown..”

For some, they felt that the immersive gameplay experience, dictated and responsive to nearly every decision made by the player, was missing from the endings as well, with decisions that felt huge to the player having little effect on the ending: “In my first run, right at the very end, I gave my goody two shoes protag a real Bilbo “why shouldn’t I keep it”-moment.

“I quicksaved, stabbed Empy, controlled the brain, and became the new Absolute. …and got nothing. They showed 2 seconds of my newly mind-controlled companions clapping and that was it.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 was one of the hottest launches of 2023, maintaining its dominance in the Steam charts months after the launch, but a few players hope that developer Larian Studios will change the endings to match the otherwise “absolutely fantastic” RPG experience.