Baldur’s Gate 3 players uncover the rarest campsites in the game

Baldur’s Gate 3 players usually only go to camp for a long rest or a romantic liaison, which is a shame, as there are some rare sights to be seen for those who aren’t discerning about where they lay their head.

The campsite in Baldur’s Gate 3 was altered many times throughout the game’s early access period. The biggest change was that the camp would start to reflect the location where the party rested rather than being a generic open field or underground cavern.

With the game’s full release, Baldur’s Gate 3 introduced lots of campsites that players could visit. It turns out that there are some elusive camps that can only be found by resting in very specific locations, as discovered by users of the BG3 Reddit.

The rare campsite in question was the basement in the Blighted Village, where you can forge the Sussur weapon. Considering how dangerous the Blighted Village can be, it’s unsurprising that many players choose to sleep elsewhere.

This hidden sleeping spot also has its uses in the harder difficulty modes. “I always make sure to camp here once,” one player recommended, “I call it the wine cellar because there’s plenty of free wine for early game long rests.”

It’s also not the only obscure campsite in Act I. “Yeah, genuinely crazy that they made such hyper-specific resting areas, ” one user wrote, “Found the one they made to only show up inside the owlbear cave and nowhere else yesterday and I was so surprised.”

As it turns out, most of the obscure campsites are located at the start of the game. “Yeah, there’s a specific camp location for every tiny scene change in Act I,” one user said, “But only three camps for the entirety of Act 3.” However, another user claimed Act 3 had four different campsites.

As resting is tied to your food and drink supply, you have to be careful about how often you sleep in Baldur’s Gate 3, especially in Honour Mode. This means that plenty of players will never get to visit these hidden gem campsites, as they don’t want to run out of wine or grilled giant miniature space hamsters.

