Baldur’s Gate 3 players stunned by “big-brained” AI

Baldur’s Gate 3 is quite a complex game and there are times when the AI can function in an unexpected manner. As it happens, a decent number of players have claimed some big-brain moves by AI which has left them stunned.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the biggest games ever made. The sheer number of characters and content that is present in the game surpasses most others present in the market.

Therefore, the AI of the game can end up acting a bit weird at times since a game this big is bound to have disturbances on the technical side of things. However, these can often lead to some really incredible moments.

As it happens, Baldur’s Gate 3 players have noticed a few big-brained moves by the AI which might not be intended but it happen randomly which leads to some amazing moments in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 AI stuns players with big-brained moves

The discussion regarding Baldur’s Gate 3 AI was started by a Reddit user named DeyUrban. The user claimed that they were doing the Nere fight where the boss gets pushed into lava as usual. However, they reloaded the save where a crossbow-man pushed the boss into solid ground after being thrown into the lava.

This completely stunned the player as they claimed “The AI is something else in this game man”. However, this was not the only player who felt that way.

Another player commented, “I had an instance where Shadowheart was on fire, shockingly the friendly AI used their turn to dash then push Shadowheart out of the fire”. One player also commented, “Sometimes I learn from the AI that you can throw potions at allies to heal them because I hadn’t thought to try that”.

One player also commented, “The fight against Minthara was the first time I found out the AI also knows how to push you into chasms”.

Therefore, it seems like players are having quite a lot of fun as they are still figuring out the AI of the game. However, it is safe to say this is not the end as there will be even more bizarre AI moments as players continue to explore Baldur’s Gate 3 in the year to come.

