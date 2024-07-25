Baldur’s Gate 3 players struggle with “useless” disguise spell

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are divided over a Level 5 spell, labeled as “useless,” thanks to confusion on how to cast and use it properly.

“Seeming” is a high-level spell available to characters at Class Level 9, including Bards, Sorcerers, Wizards, Archfey Warlocks, and Trickery Domain Clerics (as a domain spell).

When cast, Seeming will disguise the wielder and whoever is in their party, which can be helpful when trying to escape unwanted situations or avoid enemies. But using the spell isn’t as easy as the description leads people to believe.

Article continues after ad

Players started a discussion on Reddit about the usefulness of the Seeming spell, sharing scenarios where it could be effective. However, the original poster expressed frustration, stating they couldn’t get the spell to work at all.

“Took Seeming, figured I’d have an easier time sneaking in and out of places,” said the poster. “Cast it on my party and it makes the party members save against the disguise, meaning only half the party was disguised. What’s worse, it doesn’t even let you choose how to disguise yourself!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios Spells are a powerful tool in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Commenters swiftly debunked the claim that Seeming doesn’t allow you to choose how you and your party are disguised. According to them and the official Wikipedia page for Baldur’s Gate 3, you can select your disguises after casting the spell.

This is specifically listed as “Adjust Seeming,” a self-cast action that can transform the user into any race in masculine or feminine frames.

There were conflicting comments about whether party members could save against the disguise, with some stating they had never seen this happen.

Article continues after ad

This suggests that the original poster might have encountered issues beyond just casting the spell, or that they could be facing a different situational problem.

“That’s weird. I don’t think I ever had to roll saves using the spell; maybe someone was watching you, and you had to roll against them,” shared one commenter. “Not sure. As others said guards will still know you’re not supposed to be there no matter what you look like. That is working as intended.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One thing players seemed to agree with overall, was that there are better ways to disguise a party without burning a Level 5 spell slot. Items and lower-level spells work just as well and reserve precious high-level slots for more pressing situations.