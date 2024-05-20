Baldur’s Gate 3 players are tired of saving the game’s most “useless” NPC

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have had enough of one important but “useless” NPC who constantly appears in all three Acts.

Counsellor Florrick is a Wizard and advisor to Grand Duke Ulder Ravengard, father of companion and Origin character Wyll. However, as one Reddit user pointed out, Florrick probably shouldn’t have her job.

As the player outlines in a post on the Baldurs Gate 3 subreddit, Florrick is a fairly powerful Wizard, but throughout the game, she either needs to be saved or refuses to help out. This leads the poster to conclude that, despite reaching level 11 by Act 3, “She’s f****** useless.”

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

Florrick first appears in Act 1, where she needs to be saved from a burning building. However, the commenter notes, “She could’ve misty stepped or used a spell to get herself out” since she is, at the time, a level 6 Wizard.

After that, she tasks the party with rescuing the Grand Duke, though it’s never clear why she can’t do more to help the party.

Article continues after ad

In Act 2, Florrick shows up at the Last Light Inn, though she quickly leaves for Baldur’s Gate, again not helping the party in their quest to find her employer.

She goes on to play an even larger – and potentially more frustrating role in Act 3. At first, Florrick can be found awaiting execution in Wyrm’s Rock Prison after being falsely accused by a brainwashed Grand Duke Ravengard. Even if the player saves her here, though, that doesn’t stop her from being a potential headache.

Article continues after ad

If the player chooses to free Wyll from his pact with the cambion Mizora rather than saving his father, Florrick will confront the party and try to kill Wyll. As the poster put it “She completely buys into the idea that Wyll is a power-hungry monster,” believing a literal devil over a young man she probably watched grow up and requiring a DC 18 Persuasion check to change her mind.

Article continues after ad

All of these moments have players wondering how Florrick ended up in such an important and trusted position.

“I always wondered why she believes Mizora,” said one. “Even if she took human form, that some random lady telling that Wyll killed his dad.”

Article continues after ad

While some pointed out that devils are pretty good at charming people, others pointed out a flaw in that logic. If you call out Florrick for trusting a devil, she says you have a point, making clear she knows the truth about Mizora.

Still, others pointed out that this is a common occurrence among Wizards, who are meant to be far more book-smart than street-smart. “Classic Wizard. High Intelligence, Low Wisdom,” said a commenter. “Feel free to join the party of Gale, Balthazar, Lorroakan, and Volo.”