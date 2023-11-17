Baldur’s Gate 3 players slam “lame” spellcasting class

There are so many wonderful classes to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, but there’s one that players just love to hate.

One of the best elements of Baldur’s Gate 3 is its classes. Whether you’re experiencing them through the game’s companions or via your own character, each class has its own way of thinking, feeling, and fighting.

However, that also means that some classes feel much better than others. In fact, many players think they may have found the most “lame” class out there.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players love to hate this “lame” class

Posting a discussion their Wizard / Sorcerer character had with the adorable Arabella, one user proved how abundantly clear it was that the Sorcerer speech option is much kinder than the “lame” Wizard option.

In the image, the Sorcerer’s reaction to Arabella showing signs of magic is: “No incantations, impressive. That sorcery came from within.”

While the Wizard’s reaction is: “And no wonder. You could hurt yourself with magic that wild.”

In terms of power, the Wizard and Sorcerer aren’t far off, but when it comes to conversation, many can’t help but feel that the Wizard is unbelievably “lame.”

After posting, the comments were quickly filled with players agreeing, although not removing their love for Baldur’s Gate 3: “This game presents wizards as being insufferable, pretentious assholes lol it’s really funny.”

Others explained how the personality of most Wizards isn’t something that started with Gale or your own character. One fan commented on how “almost every single drop of lore involving wizards is sure to have them whining and being resentful to anyone capable of magic that isn’t a wizard.”

However, as explained by this user, “If you spent over a decade studying to do magic and someone comes along and can do it with little effort due to dodgy genetics, making a deal with the devil, or being a churchy, you’d get a bit pissy too.”

Sure, Wizards are powerful, but whether you’re using Gale or building your own magic user, it’s probably best to keep them out of certain conversations.

