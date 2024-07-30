Baldur’s Gate 3 players slam Act 3 section as “lazy” and “unimmersive”

Some Baldur’s Gate 3 fans blasted one Act 3 area for its “lazy” design breaking their immersion, leaving them unimpressed with the game’s final hurdle.

Fans and critics have celebrated Baldur’s Gate 3 for its intricate worldbuilding. This RPG earned acclaim for its detailed narrative and immersive environments, capturing the essence of Dungeons & Dragons.

That said, many believe that Larian Studios’ game faltered in its final act. Some players felt so overwhelmed they couldn’t finish it, and others felt that certain side quest rewards weren’t worth the effort.

One section in particular fell prey to player criticism on Reddit: The Counting House. Players criticized the high-security building for lacking in immersion and claimed it didn’t live up to its status as one of the game’s most secure locations.

One Reddit user pointed out the irony of the Counting House in Baldur’s Gate 3. The post called out this high-security bank for having virtually no security and letting players steal from every vault easily.

“They have no guard on duty,” the player said. “They are actively being robbed when you enter the inner vault.”

Other players joined in to share their opinions on the design. They argued that the Counting House’s inconsistencies make it a lazily designed and immersion-breaking section of the game.

“Somehow 10k gold is the savings of all the people in Baldur’s Gate,” one player said in disbelief. “Meanwhile the vendor on the corner is peddling armors at 12k gold.”

Another player summed up the criticism of Baldur’s Gate 3’s Counting House, saying, “It makes the economy of the game make no sense.”

Despite the backlash, Baldur’s Gate 3’s developers have a knack for responding to feedback and improving the game despite it being an insulated, single-player experience. There’s a chance this aspect of BG3 gets improvements in the future.

In the meantime, Patch 7 is coming in September. It’ll add new content for evil runs and providing mod support for all the buff Shadowheart enjoyers.

