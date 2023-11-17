Baldur’s Gate 3 players shocked to learn companions don’t like being led through traps

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player made a key discovery that helps explain why you might be losing approval with your companions – and it makes a lot of sense.

One major element of Baldur’s Gate 3 is getting to know your companions during your journey across the Sword Coast.

Each of the game’s potential companions has plenty of lore and story content to complete, allowing you to better understand them. Building up friendships – or even pursuing a romance – helps raise the stakes for the game’s overall story.

However, it’s also possible to lose the approval of your companions, angering them with you words or actions. And, as one player learned the hard way, it’s not always obvious when or how you upset those traveling alongside you.

Baldur’s Gate 3 companions disapprove of walking through traps

Reddit user rougeisa224 shared their discovery to the BaldursGate3 subreddit.

They explained that, after noticing Shadowheart go from 100 to 90 approval out of seemingly nowhere, they decided to investigate.

By going through some quicksaves, they were able to pinpoint the cause. While navigating a trap-filled basement, the player accidentally had the party regroup. As they explained, “Shadowheart came running towards me and set off all the firework traps in the basement – taking a lot of damage in the process.”

After this incident, Shadowheart’s approval fell. The player further tested this using Wyll and found that, after setting off a trap and taking damage, he also got -10 approval.

It’s a discovery that the player found pretty amusing, saying, “I had no idea leading your party through a hoard of dangerous and deadly traps would cause them to dislike you…which makes perfect sense really.”

Others seem to find the revelation funny for other reasons. “Your companions blame you when they set off traps? Classic, lol,” said one commenter.

It’s one of those things that makes sense within the game. The player is, after all, leading the entire party and responsible for where their companions go – whether they actually cooperate or not. Still, the idea of being blamed for where your friend steps is pretty silly applied to real situations.

