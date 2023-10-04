Baldur’s Gate 3 players ridicule the worst cantrip in the game

An average playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3 is going to see you choose between hundreds of spells, abilities and cantrips, and sometimes that choice can be really difficult.

However, there’s one cantrip available from the very start of the game that players have branded as one of the worst possible, and it’s very rarely chosen as one of their precious actions.

To make matters worse, it’s a cantrip usually available to clerics, like Shadowheart, and it’s one of their only offensive spells.

Article continues after ad

What is the worst cantrip in Baldur’s Gate 3?

In a post on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, one player joked that they were so used to Sacred Flame missing, that they thought it was a bug when it actually did damage to an enemy.

Article continues after ad

They said: “250 hours in and I never had this happen before…I had Shadowheart cast Sacred Flame and it dealt damage? Has anyone else experienced this?”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Several other players joked that “It’s got to be a bug” that was added to the game during the recent patch notes.

Article continues after ad

The reason players are so mean about Sacred Flame is that the ability is pretty unreliable. It’s one of Shadowheart’s base cantrips, and is also available to you if you’re a cleric build, but it very rarely hits due to low accuracy, and even if it does, it won’t be dealing that much damage.

Article continues after ad

Its one saving grace is that it can deal bonus damage to undead enemies, so it becomes a bit more useful in Act 2, but beyond that, players haven’t found much use for it.

Article continues after ad

For more news and updates on Baldur’s Gate 3, check out the player who managed to beat the entire game without even entering Act 3.