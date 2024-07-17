Sometimes it’s not all about being good or evil in Baldur’s Gate 3. Sometimes players find themselves having to murder to provide some resemblance of mercy, especially when it comes to True Soul Nere.

Sure, there are some NPCs that players are always happy to take down, and True Soul Nere doesn’t exactly convince Tavs to save him in the nicest way. As such, players are usually happy to let him die, or will set him free and kill him themselves. However, there’s a select few that believe in saving as many as they can, with Nere being one such addition.

Though, as detailed by the Baldur’s Gate 3 community on Reddit, there’s one key reason as to why it’s actually “merciful” to kill True Soul Nere in your playthrough.

True Soul Nere’s saved form is a bit more undead

“This happens when you spare Nere. I was surprised” shared the player on the game’s Reddit, attaching an image of the zombified True Soul Nere, now clearly a slave to Balthazar and most certainly lacking in the power he once had.

Naturally, the playerbase loved to see him suffer, with many joking that “killing him by beating him to death, cutting off his head, looting his body of all valuables and throwing his corpse into a lava flow is the merciful thing to do.”

Others were quick to praise Larian’s subtle direction and moral compass, adding: “the game does its best to put off even evil characters from allying with the Absolutists.”

If players choose to spare Nere when he’s trapped in the poisonous cave and fail to convince him to leave the Absolute then he’ll continue his task to find Balthazar in the Temple of Shar, going after the necromancer on his own. Shortly after, Balthazar will turn True Soul Nere into a zombie, who appears when you eventually meet the evil NPC.

Some would argue that being turned into a zombie against your own free will is a fate worse than death, meaning if you’re planning on making the relatively infuriating character really suffer, then sparing him initially could be the way to go. At least you get to take him down later on in the game when you meet him in zombie form.