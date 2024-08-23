Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal which disapprovals they take no matter the cost

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have admitted to the things they always do in the game despite their companions’ disapproval.

As Baldur’s Gate 3 players, we’ve all been there at one point – save scumming the game, the second our favorite companion disapproves of something. Perhaps you accidentally do something that they dislike, thus going back to an earlier save to redo things all over again.

Things like this happen all the time, and luckily, we can always go back to keep that approval bar high. However, solely playing the game by following a particular companion’s approval can mean you miss out on a lot of interesting things.

With that in mind, players have gathered in a Reddit thread and shared which disapprovals they would still take in their run – no matter the cost. For some players, it’s disrespecting Vlaakith by waving their hand at her, embarrassing Lae’zel if she’s in the party with you.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 players can’t help but disrespect Vlaakith in the game.

“Lae’zel and Vlaakith both get so mad if you wave; it’s great. They’re both thinking ‘this f****ng istik…'” commented one user.

Meanwhile, one user added, “I’m drawing a mustache on the painting in the crèche. Laezel disapproves, but everyone else thought it was hilarious.”

Another player admitted to opening the barn door and catching the hobgoblin and the ogre “having fun”. “I always open it to great annoyance to just about everyone in my party,” they added.

On the other hand, some players would let Astarion die while getting the Blood of Lathander just so they could hear the extra dialogue.

“Neil’s performance with that line is so great, hearing it is absolutely worth the disapproval from Astarion. Also, sending Astarion to the stage with Dribbles. Way too funny to care about his disapproval,” one adventurer admitted.

Others would also let Volo replace their eye despite disapproval from companions just for the sake of the effect it has.

With Baldur’s Gate 3 being a massive game, it can definitely be worth sacrificing companions’ approval to see all the extra content you’d otherwise miss out on.