Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal unpopular opinions about beloved characters

Not everyone loves the Baldur’s Gate 3 cast unconditionally, as players share unpopular opinions about its characters.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the biggest games of 2023, and a huge part of its success is its characters. The game has been out for months, and people are still actively discussing the heroes and villains of Baldur’s Gate 3, not to mention creating mountains of fan art of them.

What makes the popularity of the cast so interesting is how nasty they can be when you first meet them. Characters like Astarion, Lae’zel, and Shadowheart are total jerks, but the shared danger the party faces brings them together, allowing you to grow closer to them over time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While the Baldur’s Gate 3 cast has many fans, plenty of people find fault with individual characters. The fact that the story can play out in so many different ways also means that everyone has unique experiences with the characters, influencing their opinions.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have issues with some of the most popular characters

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has asked fans to share their unpopular opinions about the game. More than a few of them took shots at the cast members, finding fault with their role in the story or how they interact with the party.

Article continues after ad

“Shadowheart is snooty and annoying,” according to one user, while another thinks, “I don’t find Minthara that funny. It’s just put down humor. The only reason most of her fans find her funny is due to her not being as mean to their Tac or Durge as she is to the companions.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I think Wyll’s problem is that he’s a little too plain for the story it’s trying to tell” one user wrote, “I think Wyll would have worked better as a Paladin and ditching the whole I sold my soul to a cambion to be a superhero thing.”

Article continues after ad

“I don’t like Karlach that much tbh,” another user wrote, “Her story doesn’t logically make sense and feels pretty forced as far as ‘borrowed time’ plots go. She’s carried by her amazing voice acting.”

One player also took shots at the most popular romance option in the game, “I’ve done a few of the romances and with the hype around Shadowheart’s, I was expecting more.”

Article continues after ad

“I think her character arc makes for great content, but you get access to the bulk of it even in platonic runs. Looking purely at her romance content, I personally found her to be one of the more underwhelming romances in the game.”

Article continues after ad

The personalities of the Baldur’s Gate 3 cast have been tweaked since the Early Access days, with the party members being changed due to fan feedback. Clearly, you can’t win over everyone, and the fact that people care so much for this cast is a testament to the strength of the game’s writing.