Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal their most embarrassing sins ever

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives players unprecedented freedom, which has led to many embarrassing mistakes and unforgivable sins on the part of the fans.

In most D&D games, players take on the role of valiant heroes who save the world. In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can play as the villain, such as taking on the Dark Urge Origin, allowing you to perform some truly horrendous deeds.

As a whole, Baldur’s Gate 3 has lots of potential for petty and cruel acts, even when you’re playing as the heroes. This level of freedom has endeared the game to so many people, as it truly lets you experience the story you want to see.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game about consequences, especially for people who avoid save scumming, and not everyone can live with the results of their actions. This has led to some regrettable choices among the fanbase, which they lament online.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are admitting their many in-game sins

A user on the Baldur’s Great 3 Reddit has created a thread asking players to admit to in-game their sins, with theirs being, “In my 150+hr playtime over 4 custom characters I have yet to leave act 1. Paralyzed by fomo I want to take the underdark and the mountain road at the same time.”

Soon enough, other users came in with their sins. These include one hoarder, who said, “I think my biggest sin is having an incredibly difficult time making myself sell ‘unique’ items regardless of them being garbage or something none of my characters will ever use.”

“Ive never said two words to Minthara,” said one user, “My first run was a hyper realistic roleplay of a lawful good Paladin of the Ancients and I didnt do any save scumming no matter what. The entire goblin camp was aggroed. I never spoke to Razglin or Minthara. I know nothing about the Drow that everyone loves.”

“My 1st playthrough I killed the Owlbear cub,” said one monster, while another said, “I picked up the corpses of Arabella’s parents before going to talk to her expecting to go “Boom! You looking for this?”

The sins of the Baldur’s Gate 3 fanbase tend to switch between absolutely monstrous deeds or playing suboptimally, which can be interchangeable in the minds of some players. Whatever the case, it’s these moments that make the game so memorable, as even the failures are fun in their own way.

