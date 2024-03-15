Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal the one encounter that disappointed them most

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have revealed the one encounter that disappointed them the most during their playthroughs, as they could not help a specific monster in the game’s world.

As Baldur’s Gate 3 uses the D&D 5e rules, it contains monsters with predator traits, allowing them to disguise themselves in the environment, or trap foes with special abilities, preventing them from fleeing combat.

The most fearsome of these monsters is the Mimic – a creature with the power to disguise itself as a stationary object. Mimics generally disguise themselves as treasure chests, giving them the perfect chance to attack greedy adventurers who try to open them.

There are monsters with similar traits to the Mimic, as they use deception to lure adventurers in. One of these is the Gremishka, a cat-like monster with the ability to sound like a wounded animal or child to attract prey.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are disappointed with the Gremishka encounter

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit created a thread talking about what they considered to be the biggest disappointment in the game.

To the OP, it was the Gremishka in the chest in the Githyanki Creche, as there’s no peaceful way to resolve the encounter.

“I found it weird how I went from cursing them (after casting a spell), to happily bashing a whole room full of them and gleefully collecting tails, to wanting to free and pet one,” one user wrote, while another said, “Ngl I took it to where the other Gemishkas were sleeping and let it go there and stealthed away haha.”

As one user suggested, there are unofficial workarounds in place. “You can put it to sleep with nonlethal damage, then it just disappears after a long rest… I’d say it went back home.”

“I’m upset about this too. In the last run I did certain trick to free the Gremishka and not to fight him,” another user said, “First, I persuaded Gith kids to leave him alone and took the chest to the inventory. Second, I went to the corridor that leads to the Blood of Lathander, finished everything that I needed there and released the Gremishka.”

“He anyway turns hostile. So, I escaped back to the crèche without fighting that cute creature. You don’t even need standard 27m to run away from the combat.”

The problem is that the developers of Baldur’s Gate 3 let you adopt Scratch the dog and the baby Owlbear, turning them into camp companions. The distinct lack of official cat options is a letdown, and hopefully, a future update will let you make peace with the Gremishka and take it home.