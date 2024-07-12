Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal the most “wholesome” reward you can get

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have dubbed this particular reward you can get as one of the best due to how “wholesome” it is.

Regardless of which Act you’re currently playing, Baldur’s Gate 3 is brimming with plenty of decent items and rewards you can use to enhance your build.

That said, while having something powerful in return for your favour is always welcome, one user in a Reddit thread has claimed one particular reward as the “best.”

The reward itself may not be something that can offer some extra damage. However, players have shown that they clearly appreciate it. And that’s none other than… Bex’s cookies – as revealed in a Reddit thread titled “I just got the best reward in all of bg3.”

“So, if you saved Tieflings Act 1, and saved them from the moonrise prison, then talk to Bex if Danis was saved, then you get….. (Drumroll please) 10x Bex’s handmade cookies!”

Larian Studios You’ll need to rescue the prisoners in Moonrise Towers to get Bex’s cookies.

Bex and Danis are some of the Tiefling refugees you’ll meet hanging around near Emerald Grove in Act 1. Interact with the couple, and you’ll learn more about their plans once they manage to move to Baldur’s Gate.

Assuming you’re playing a good playthrough and helped save the Tieflings in the grove as well as the ones in Moonrise Towers prison, you’ll be able to receive Bex’s cookies as a token of appreciation in Act 2.

The handmade cookies are actually camp supplies that can come in handy if you’re not the type to loot for them. Following this, one user admitted that they save the Tieflings every single time just to get their hands on those cookies.

“Yes! My prized possession. I could never eat them because they were too special,” commented one user.

“The first time I got the cookies. Oh my heart, I was smiling so big. My currently conflicted gith barbarian was probably well caught off guard by the reward. He tasted them and decided they were scrumptious,” mentioned another.

“It was such a wholesome moment for me that made me feel happy,” one chimed in.

Overall, Baldur’s Gate 3 has plenty of wholesome moments that make completing quests feel incredibly fulfilling. That includes the ones that involve the cute Owlbear Cub.