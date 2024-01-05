Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal the most “cursed” multiclass combinations

Baldur’s Gate 3 lets you mix and match your character classes, but some players think certain combinations are a waste of time.

As Baldur’s Gate 3 uses D&D 5E rules, the game lets you pursue multiple classes simultaneously. The trade-off is that you lose out on high-level class skills and spells, giving you a wider spread of abilities but weakening your specializations.

Unlike D&D 5E rules, which go up to level 20, Baldur’s Gate 3 has a level cap of 12. This means that players are limited in how they can multiclass, as it won’t be long until they reach max level and run out of options.

While certain multiclass combinations in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be powerful, some will weaken your character due to overlapping power sets or stretching your stat bonuses too far. It’s advised that new players stick to one class until they get to grips with the system.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 players think these are the worst multiclass combinations in the game

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit created a thread asking users other players what they think the worst multiclass combination is in Baldur’s Gate 3. It turns out that they had lots of ideas for the most cursed combinations available.

“Ranger 4/Fighter 4/Paladin 4. Three fighting styles but only one attack!” one user wrote, referring to the lack of the Extra Attack feature when multiclassing in this fashion.

“Beastmaster + Circle of Moon Druid, weaken your wild shape with every level in ranger, weaken your companion with every level in druid,” one user wrote, while another said, “4 Druid/4 bard/4 barbarian. 3 contrasting stats, no synergy. What a mess.”

Barbarians are hit the worst, however, as one user states: “Barbarian/x literally any caster/1 point fighter or paladin. Congrats, you can’t rage and if and if you wanna rage can’t cause of heavy armor.”

“Barbarian 4/wizard 8,” says another user, continuing the Barbarian bashing, “You don’t even get extra attack and you can’t cast while raging.”

The best multiclass builds in Baldur’s Gate 3 can outstrip solo class runs thanks to incredible synergy between classes. The builds mentioned above might not be DPS masters, but at least they can be fun to play around with in a comedy run.