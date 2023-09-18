Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal secrets they missed on first run

With the game having so many choices and hidden consequences, Baldur’s Gate 3 players are discussing what they missed the first time around.

It’s safe to say that Baldur’s Gate 3 offers more choices and consequences than other RPGs.

The game’s three acts are packed with major and minor decisions, almost all of which have some lasting impact on the world and how the story plays out. Whether major or minor characters – including potential companions – live or die is largely determined by player choice.

Now, players are discussing the secrets they missed on their first playthroughs, showing just how much content Larian Studios included in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are missing quests, entire companions, and more

In a Reddit thread started by Enew6472, Baldur’s Gate 3 players are sharing the things they missed in their first playthrough, particularly things that had a genuine impact once discovered.

For them, it was an encounter with some harpies in Act 1 that allows players to save the life of a tiefling child.

Another example that caused a lot of discussion is the fate of Rolan, a tiefling met in the Grove in Act 1. Rolan and his friends are debating whether to leave or stay and help protect their people, and the player can influence their decision.

While this seems like a small choice, it actually has a big impact on the fate of the tieflings moving forward.

Without Rolan there, most of the tiefling refugees end up dying, including all the children. Convincing him to stay with the group (and helping him out later) results in him getting some closure in Act 3, with various other endings depending on saving his friends and the player’s success during Act 2.

Other players missed entire companions. While some are fairly easy to miss or impossible to recruit depending on how you choose to play, others simply ignored companions or drove them away.

Perhaps worst of all, one player even missed Baldur’s Gate 3’s absolute best boy, Scratch.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is absolutely massive and, by design, it is impossible to see everything there is to see in one playthrough. Some choices lock you out of others, and players who decide to be good or evil will see very different things.

This discussion – and the number of people sharing their experiences – shows just how densely packed Baldur’s Gate 3 is. The game has more than enough content to encourage additional playthroughs, meaning players are sure to find more secrets within the game for years to come.

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Baldur's Gate 3 coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.