Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal most costly mistakes they’ve made

Baldur’s Gate 3 players continue to make devastating mistakes during their playthroughs, some of which bring their characters to ruin and storylines to a premature end.

Baldur’s Gate 3 uses the D&D 5E rules for its gameplay systems, and one of the best aspects it took from the tabletop games is the dice rolls, where the player can witness their grand plans fall into dust as that dreaded number 1 falls into place.

However, players can’t blame the dice for all their problems, as plain old bad decisions can be just as costly as a natural 1. It doesn’t help that Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game packed full of player choices, many of which can end in ruin, especially if they aren’t strong enough to fight their way out of the consequences.

Luckily, many players have a good sense of humor about their Baldur’s Gate 3 mistakes. They love to share their tales of misfortunes almost as much as they love to brag about their victories and celebrate their successful love lives.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have revealed the biggest mistakes they’ve made during a playthrough

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit created a thread asking players to share their biggest mistakes, kicking off with their own tale of leaving Karlach to burn to death at the end of the game. Other users quickly shared their stories of failure in the Forgotten Realms.

“I mouthed off to Vlaakith and was promptly erased from existence without warning,” one user wrote, referring to being hit by the all-powerful Wish spell during the Githyanki creche segment of the game.

“First time I found Karlach I’d already talked to the Paladins of Tyr so I killed her,” one user wrote, followed by another user, who said, “I had talked to them and Wyll, I figured there are multiple sources telling me she’s evil, why would they both be wrong? Didn’t realize she was important until way later.”

One user lamented a huge mistake coming out of Early Access, “Big only to me, but my first character – who I’d planned out well in advance as I waited for the full launch of the game – was a monk follower of Loviatar. And when I got the only Loviatar worshiper in the game.”

“I didn’t scream because I thought my character was a stoic who wouldn’t allow herself to give in. In doing so I missed out on having the Loviatar’s Love buff for the game and while the buff itself isn’t really great, it’s literally the only Loviatar thing you can get in the entire game. So that was a bit of a bummer for my rp.”

While screwing up in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be upsetting, it speaks to the quality of the game’s characters and story that people care so much about their mistakes. If nothing else, these screw-ups are extremely memorable.