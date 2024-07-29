Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal how to complete “hardest” achievement

Baldur’s Gate 3 has over 50 achievements for dedicated players to complete – naturally, some are much harder than others. However, the “hardest” challenge is a lot easier than it seems according to the community.

The Jack-of-all-Trades achievement asks Baldur’s Gate 3 players to multiclass into every class in one playthrough without asking Withers to change your character. Because of this, it’s widely regarded as one of the trickiest achievements in the expansive game.

Multiclassing can be an extremely powerful way to build your character – but add too many classes to your build and you’ll have a complete mess. The saying isn’t ‘A jack of all trades and a master of none’ for nothing.

Article continues after ad

As such, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player took to the game’s Reddit to showcase just how awful the Jack-of-all-Trades achievement really was. Thankfully, the community rallied to the post, revealing the best ways to complete this tricky task.

Article continues after ad

While many were quick to share in the player’s pain, agreeing that it’s one of the “hardest” achievements, others rushed to the comments to share their suggestions for how to complete this tricky challenge.

Article continues after ad

“If there is a companion you don’t use, even a Withers hire, just wait until your main character is 12th level, then multiclass the hire” revealed one player.

As many know, if you leave a companion in your camp then they won’t level with you, but if you then bring them along, you’ll have the chance to match it to your level, meaning you can easily multiclass.

Many suggested using Minsc as the companion in question, given how late you gain access to him: “Minsc is the perfect choice for this trophy.” Another added the ideal steps to take, sharing “It doesn’t have to suck. Get to level 12. Then unlock Minsc and level him up into each class all at once. So easy.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, while the Jack-of-all-Trades achievement certainly “sucks” to complete, there are multiple easy ways to complete the game’s “hardest” achievement while making it a little more bearable.