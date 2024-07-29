Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal how game has changed their D&D tactics

Baldur’s Gate 3’s D&D-inspired mechanics are still impacting how people play the tabletop RPG. It’s impressive given the game has been out for over a year now.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has an intrinsic link to Dungeons & Dragons since it is basically the tabletop RPG condensed into a video game package. We even called the game the perfect excuse to try D&D.

Since its launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 players have made no secret that the game has had an effect on how they approached their D&D sessions. Even now, more than a year after Baldur’s Gate 3 hit the market, players are still finding ways that the video game has spiced up their tabletop play.

Following a recent post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Subreddit, players came out in droves to discuss how the game had changed their D&D habits. Even Dungeon Masters have found new utility on the tabletop.

“I’m a lot more creative when I play Martials nowadays,” one dungeon crawler explained. “Not a session goes by without me attempting to climb on something, battering someone with an improvised weapon, and launching myself, an enemy or sometimes an ally off a high place.”

Martial classes like Fighter in D&D could feel a little flavorless compared to their spell-slinging counterparts. Baldur’s Gate 3 rewards players for getting creative with mechanics like grapples and throws and it can be just as viable in D&D.

“The best part has been offering similar magic items to the Martial classes so that they are on par with spell casters,” a Dungeon Master put forward. It’s not just the Martials getting a boost, however. “Things like Mage armor now last until long rest in my game,” another player added.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has even done minor things for longtime D&D players to improve how they engage with the tabletop RPG’s core mechanics. “I actually remember that bonus actions exist now,” one user admitted. “After seven years of playing D&D.”

Larian Studios We’re sure everyone asks for a second look at barrels now.

It shouldn’t be too surprising to hear that Baldur’s Gate 3 has altered the way people approach Dungeons & Dragons. Even Wizards of the Coast appear to have taken a leaf out of Larian Studios’ book.

The impending update to the D&D tabletop RPG is adding numerous inclusions from Baldur’s Gate 3 including changes to classes, species, and core rules.