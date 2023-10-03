Baldur’s Gate 3 players rejoice as His Majesty is shaved again

Larian Studios has responded to Baldur’s Gate 3 fan complaints over a change to a previously hairless cat by restoring His Majesty to his original bald glory – and players are thrilled.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s recent Patch 3 was easily the acclaimed game’s most controversial yet. In addition to introducing a new inventory system in which Companions would give the player all their belongings when dismissed, players encountered new bugs and widely disliked aesthetic changes.

Perhaps most upsetting of all was the fan-favorite cat, His Majesty, suddenly getting fur.

Fortunately, developer Larian Studios has heard the fan outcry and rectified the situation by shaving His Majesty in Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest Hotfix.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s His Majesty is back to being a Sphynx cat

Since launch, the Sphynx cat His Majesty has been celebrated for his sassiness and cat-accurate sense of superiority, which led one player to call him “the most cat that ever catted.”

Many were furious when Patch 3 gave him fur to distinguish him from an identical cat named Steelclaw. Now that the change has been reversed, though, players are celebrating.

One fan even showed their own hairless cat appreciating His Majesty in all his hairless glory.

In addition to reverting His Majesty to his original design, Larian has addressed the similarity to Steelclaw by changing the latter cat’s eye color. The latest Hotfix also reverses other controversial Patch 3 changes, such as the shared inventory system.

All in all, the adjustment to His Majesty is another sign that Larian is really listening to the Baldur’s Gate 3 community and is willing to incorporate that feedback – even if it means walking back unpopular changes.

