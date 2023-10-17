Baldur’s Gate 3 players realize the hidden power of a good shovel

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are finally starting to realize that the humble shovel is one of the best items in the game, despite how unnasuming it is.

With all the crazy things you can do in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s unsurprising that so many players have overlooked a simple gardening tool. After all, this is a game with a near-infinite number of spells, cantrips and abilities to use. Why would you ever need a shovel?

But having a shovel at hand actually unlocks a lot of potential for great loot and fun interactions. How often have you been walking around and passed a perception check on some rubble, only to find that you can’t loot it because you can’t dig it up?

Well, it looks like players are starting to catch on to what makes the item so good. Watch out for spoilers ahead!

Baldur’s gate 3 players discover the shovel’s potential

In a post on the official Baldur’s Gate subreddit, one player described an encounter they were only able to find because of thier shovel.

They said: “WHY WAS GETTING SHOVEL SO FUN? this game never ceases to impress me with just how much hidden shit I can find.”

The encounter in question is with a surprisingly lickable spider, a bizarre interaction where the player has the option to lick a spider corpse they can dig up.

The reactions from your party varies depending on what you decide to do, and Gale in particular is very horrified if you decide to let the intrusive thoughts win.

One player said: “If I feel down, I play back Gale’s reaction to the spider. It always cracks me up.”

