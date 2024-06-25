Baldur’s Gate 3 players prefer Karlach over other Origin characters for one huge reason

For many people, a big part of Baldur’s Gate 3 is making a character and experiencing the story in their shoes. That said, it isn’t for everyone, and others want to jump straight into the game using the Origin characters (who usually make up party members).

One major difference between the Origin choices has the community praising it as the best option of the bunch. In a post on Reddit, one player affirmed their belief that Karlach is the best Origin character to pick.

The reason for this is that Karlach is the only character who narrates her own scenes. This offers a far deeper look at the character from her own internal monologue and she stands out as the best choice of the several options available.

None of the other Origin characters feature voice acting when they are the player’s primary character. This is obviously a notable downgrade from just having them in a party, where they regularly make their thoughts and feelings known.

Many were quick to agree with the original post, with one player saying, “Yeah, I get why Durge or Tav is mute because of RP, but other companions got voices in the game. If we have played at least once, we know their characters and they should not be mute in dialogues IMHO.”

Another added the idea that perhaps Karlach was intended as the original protagonist. Unfortunately, we know she was the last character to be added to the game, as this comment pointed out, saying, “From my understanding, she was the last to be added, at least after the game reached a playable state, which is why I’m surprised at this. Maybe they didn’t come up with the idea until that late point.”

With Larian Studios now moving on to other projects, voiced Origin playthroughs will remain a pipe dream. For now, Karlach will have to serve as the only look at what might have been