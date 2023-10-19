Baldur’s Gate 3 players praise “massively OP” race

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are praising one “massively OP” race, with many wondering why they ever chose anything else.

The character creation is a key element for Baldur’s Gate 3. You can choose your class, background, look, and race. Naturally, this ensures no two characters are ever the same, and lets you build yourself, your favorite D&D character, or something entirely original.

However, as any D&D fan will know, choosing your race and class is no easy feat, for there are some undeniably more powerful than others, and some races that match certain classes perfectly. One race seems to have shone as the most powerful, with players discovering just how “massively OP” it really is.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans adore one “massively OP” race

Sharing their thoughts on Reddit, one user questioned: “Why are Githyanki so massively OP?” To help prove their point, they added some of the bonuses this class gets, listing how they “gain proficiency in any skill and change it with a rest.” and how they get” free misty step: one of the best spells in the game, triple jumping distance, mage hand for free, access to light and medium armour + swords.”

It’s clear to see why many players love to play the Githyanki, especially when their “movement capabilities alone puts them above every other class.”

However, the reason why this class is so powerful spans far deeper than Larian giving players an incentive to what many consider is “compensation for the lack of a nose.”

In fact, as described by one commenter, before the Githyanki became what we see them in Baldur’s Gate 3, they were “an Illithid slave race. They were very likely a different race entirely that were generically re-engineered to be a race built for war and with innate martial prowess. They were effectively warrior slaves, similar to Duergar, but to a much greater extreme. Once gaining their independence, their entire race devoted themselves to stopping the grand design and slaying all Illithid. They live their entire lives training for and actively fighting against the Illithid. “

So essentially, as perfectly explained by one user: “They’re basically astral space spartans” and are much more powerful than many give them credit for.

Interestingly enough, the Githyanki are among the least-played race, meaning this powerful design is rather underutilized – but who knows, maybe they’ll eventually get the credit they’re due.