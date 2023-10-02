Baldur’s Gate 3 players praise game for letting them “screw up” their own story

Baldur’s Gate 3 has so much variety and flexibility in it that players have started praising the game for how much it lets them mess up the story.

It’s common knowledge by now that Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the top releases of the year, and a bit part of this success is the incredible flexibility and wide range of options available to players at any given point.

The narrative of Baldur’s Gate 3, neatly packaged in separate acts, seems able to react to just about any decision the player makes, even if it happens outside of a cutscene, and it’s this adaptation that makes any playthrough of the game feel meaningful.

For many players, the pinnacle of this mechanic on display was found early on in Act 2, when several things can change the Last Light Inn depending on what choices you make- or alternatively, how badly you mess up (watch out for spoilers!).

Baldur’s Gate 3 story flexibility peaks at Last Light Inn

The Last Light Inn during Act 2 can undergo several transformations depending on what happens there with Isobel, and there are also different events that can occur if you win or lose combat encounters.

For one player, who wrote about their experience on the forums, their playthrough saw Isobel be captured by Marcus, which would lead to a game over in other games. But the dialogue and cutscenes for this scenario were so fleshed out that they thought this was a fixed event in the story.

“The game is willing and able to turn on its heels simply because you f*cked up and lost a fight. It’s absolutely amazing. It’s also just ballsy. They’re confident enough in their storytelling that they’re willing to wipe out that many characters at once.”

Another player helpfully pointed out that there was even a separate cutscene that played if Isobel was turned into a sheep.

