Baldur’s Gate 3 players point out huge flaw in the game’s conclusion

Fans have pointed out some glaring omissions that hold back a pivotal moment at the end of Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3.

The climax of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s three-act narrative is the final boss fight against an evolved form of the Elder Brain called the Netherbrain. It’s an epic battle that takes place on top of the gargantuan Abberation itself, a combat spectacle befitting its high-stakes outcome.

As with all Baldur’s Gate 3 battles, you can only take three of your companions to the final confrontation with the Netherbrain. As a result, it’s unclear what the remaining few are doing during this crucial point of the game’s plot. With each member of your party having an integral part in your character’s journey, the idea of them simply hanging out at camp has struck players as incredibly odd.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s final fight has a problem according to players

A Baldur’s Gate 3 fan shared their feelings that “all the companions should be at the final boss” with the game’s Reddit community. The player argued how “silly” it was that various minor NPC allies could provide support during this fight while all but three of your campmates are nowhere to be found.

While plenty of fans were in agreement, others embraced the notion of companions playing an enhanced but still minor role in the concluding confrontation: “I’d like to see a cut scene showing that the companions who aren’t in your party are fighting the Absolute’s forces elsewhere in the city or something, just to explain where they are.”

While you do get a chance to link back up with the rest of your companions in the Epilogue, players are still put off by their inexplicable absence. “Did you guys just go to the bar while we were fighting for our lives?”, one commenter joked.

Some Baldur’s Gate 3 players have cleverly bypassed the problem by using mods to remove the traveling party limit: “This [Party Limit Begone] mod has been such a game changer, my God. It feels so natural. […] It actually feels like we really are a big team.”