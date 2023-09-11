Baldur’s Gate 3 players outline perfect DLC setting after heartbreaking companion story

Thanks to the success of Baldur’s Gate 3, fans are already demanding a DLC from Larian, with some thinking they’ve found the perfect story to help complete a certain heartbreaking companion storyline.

Having only recently released onto PS5 and fully cementing itself on PC, Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken the gaming world by storm, with many labeling it a GOTY contender, despite the success of ToTK and Starfield. One key element players adore is the gripping story and lovable companions, who you can romance and become great friends with.

In typical Dungeons & Dragons fashion, not all of those companion stories have a happy ending, which is the case for one beloved character. However, players have now outlined the ideal DLC setting to help players take revenge for the companion’s unfortunate fate.

There are spoilers for the end of a companion’s story below, so read with caution.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have found the perfect DLC setting for Karlach

With a tragic backstory and a zest for her current life, Karlach quickly became a fan favorite among Baldur’s Gate 3 players. Her desire to free herself from Zariel’s clutches resonated with a lot of players and therefore made her companion storyline a pivotal one.

However, the story doesn’t end well, with her either dying, being turned into a Mind Flayer, or having to travel back to Zariel in order to save herself.

Now, one BG3 player has found the ideal DLC setting and design, to help “get our bestest girl Karlach her heart back.”

Posting onto Reddit, they shared how “There is nothing we’d need more than a succinct DLC where we beat Zariel into the ground,” using the D&D campaign guide Descent into Avernus as their inspiration.

Naturally, the community went wild for this idea, with some stating how they “will devote my entire life savings to help Larian make this come true.”

Sure, the reason for this reaction is to reunite with Karlach, but for most, it’s all about wanting “nothing short of beating Zariel into the ground and tearing out her still-beating heart to fix the best girl.”

However, along with the support, some players made a few points in opposition, stating how an ending DLC like this would have to “ignore all the avenues we could have pursued to try to find a fix for her in BG” and could nullify those who chose to kill her early on, or other options.

On that notion, technically, the events of Descent into Avernus have already happened in Baldur’s Gate 3, with the talk of Elturel being brought back from the Hells. However, there are few elements stopping players from heading back into there and aiding Karlach, with perhaps a side DLC rather than one that affects those who make different choices. Although there’s not too much word regarding a DLC yet.