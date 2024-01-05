Baldur’s Gate 3 players obsessed with Scooby Doo party creation

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of those games that offers almost infinite number of ways to customize your character. One player managed to customize their party in the form of the members from the popular cartoon Scooby Doo and the community is obsessed with that.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has one of the deepest and most intricately developed character customization systems. You can make your characters and your companions wear almost anything in the game and play with them in a way that you find preferable.

As it happens, one player managed to customize their party in the form of the Scooby Doo cast. As expected, the party looks quite fascinating and players are obsessed over it, since everyone loves Scooby Doo no matter the person.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players amazed at the Scooby Doo party creation

The discussion surrounding this topic was started by a Reddit user named l_arlecchino. They posted a screenshot of their party with all the characters dressed as one member from the Scooby Doo cast. This post garnered a lot of attention from the community as everyone was in love with the designs.

One such user commented, “Like, I’ve got a lot on my mind, man! And, well, in it. Ah haha.” The post owner also chimed in, “Forced to run Tactician because making Shaggy and Scoob subsist on 40 rations a night would be anti-RP.”

As a reply to that, one of the players also mentioned, “I think it would still fit with the RP if you manually selected more supplies than what’s required for the long rest. It may even fit more because it shows them gorging on food well beyond what’s actually needed to survive.” There was one comment stating, “Bro I was just thinking a Mystery Inc playthrough with friends would be amazing. Get out of my head!” where they are planning their next run with characters from a different cartoon.

There were also quite a few comments where players were asking the post owner about the classes they made for each character. Additionally, they were suggesting their ideas about the possible classes as well. Overall it was quite a positive discussion where everyone had valuable inputs and several funny remarks.