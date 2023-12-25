Baldur’s Gate 3 players narrow down list for new Origin characters

Baldur’s Gate 3 players want specific party members and NPCs to be added as new Origin characters for future playthroughs.

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios clearly put a lot of work into the Origin characters, as these let you play as the established party members, with new intros and additional quests for you to follow so you can tell their story.

Many people went for The Dark Urge and the Custom versions of the protagonist at launch, as they wanted to explore Baldur’s Gate 3 with a character of their own creation. The Origin characters tend to be more popular for later playthroughs after players have already encountered the characters in-game.

The Origin characters include most of the Baldur’s Gate 3 party members, but not all of them. There are also prominent NPCs that players want to see added to the roster, even if that means making them the protagonists of a whole new story.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players want Alfira, Minsc, and Minthara to become new Origin characters

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit created a thread asking which characters the fans would love to see added as choices for an Origin Tav. The responses included a lot of ridiculous choices, like the Emperor, Volo, and Scratch the Dog, but a few names quickly gained popularity.

Among the playable heroes, Minsc the Ranger (and Boo the Hamster) had a lot of supporters. “Probably Minsc because he comes so damn late that I never care to use him,” one user wrote, while another said, “Minsc – Only if Narrated by Boo! Would require a decent rewrite of the Stone Lord quests though.”

Despite being a playable villain, Minthara was a popular choice. “Yeah Minthara would make the most sense bc she can actually join the party and is affected by the main plot,” one user said, while another had an idea, “Minthara. Change it so she finds Shadowheart after the crash and her mind becomes clear.”

The most surprising choice was Alfira, a Tiefling Bard who isn’t playable in the game. “Probably Alfira,” a user explained, “Another support class instead of pretty much having to run Shadowheart if you want healing in your party without respecing someone else or playing support yourself.”

Larian Studios intends to support Baldur’s Gate 3, but how the story could proceed through DLC is unclear. Maybe the studio could expand Baldur’s Gate 3 with more Origins, giving players new ways to experience the familiar story, and give different fates for the characters.