Baldur’s Gate 3 player’s looting leads to comical NPC death

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of those games where secrets are hidden in every corner of the world. Therefore, it is natural for players to loot anything and everything they can find. One such looting session led to the death of an NPC, but the players found the way it happened comical.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game and it has loot spread all across the world. Therefore, as a player, you will have to spend a lot of time searching for loot to ensure that you do not miss something crucial. However, there are times when loot searching can go wrong.

As it happens, one such player came across a similar scenario where they ended up killing an NPC while searching for loot. However, instead of being sad about the mistake they made, the player was quite happy since the death was extremely comical.

Baldur’s Gate 3 comes across a hilarious way to kill an NPC

The discussion regarding this topic was started by a Reddit user named RD_Life_Enthusiast. The user posted, “I have a bad habit of doing area search and just clicking on everything in the area to speed up looting…that is, until I got to the village ruins and the goblins torturing the deep gnome on the windmill.”

They continued, “The first item in area search looting was the release brake lever. IT CHUCKS HIM INTO THE F*****G STRATOSPHERE. Oh my God, Larian – seriously?” They also mentioned, “I laughed about that for the next 15 minutes. I was unhappy about having to load a save and replay about 15 minutes of prior content (edit: so I could actually save him), but TOTALLY WORTH IT.”

Other players also found it funny as some of them had a similar experience. One such Reddit user commented, “I am 100% certain they put the word “release” on that lever knowing a lot of players wouldn’t think it through.” Another user chimed in, “I think the majority of us in our first playthrough launched the gnome into orbit by mistake.”

One player also mentioned, “It’s funny I guess but he is a pretty key npc so I suggest you rescue him.” Lastly, a Reddit user claimed, “If it makes you feel better, Neil Newbon (Astarion) and many of us have done the same thing.”

Therefore, it seems like this is a common mistake that has happened to a lot of players. However, the NPC is important and even though it might be funny, it is better that you save him by replaying the section.