Baldur’s Gate 3 players have one major complaint about items

Baldur’s Gate 3 may be one of the best games to come out recently, but it’s not entirely immune from criticism, and a lot of players aren’t happy with its inventory and item system.

A few months after release, Baldur’s Gate 3 has cemented itself as one of the most impressive releases this year, and is hotly anticipated to be nominated for Game of the Year awards as 2023 comes to a close.

But despite this enduring popularity, Larian Studio’s latest RPG isn’t entirely without flaws, and players have slowly uncovered some of them now that the hype of the game’s release has died down.

One of the most common complaints relates to how the game handles items and inventory management, which many players have found to be clunky and unintuitive.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s inventory system comes under fire

The inventory system has consistently been flagged as one of Baldur’s Gate 3’s less well-developed systems.

Specifically, players found it weird that there wasn’t a shared inventory, even while at camp. There’s a lot of stuff to pick up in Baldur’s Gate, especially if you’re the type of player who searches every single barrel.

However, having each companion have their own closed inventory makes keeping track of all the things you’ve found a massive hassle, especially when your own inventory fills up so quickly.

One player on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit listed the lack of a shared inventory as one of his biggest criticisms of the game, and several other players also noted that the “Sort by Type” option was not very reliable.

“Inventory management is atrocious,” one player said. “Even the filters are awful. Like why isn’t there a “Dyes” option? Sort by Type still throws them randomly together.”

One of the other mechanics players criticised were AI pathing decisions and shaky jumping, which often left party members stranded away from the rest of the group.

