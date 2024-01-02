Baldur’s Gate 3 players hate having to make a major Wyll decision

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are frustrated with one major decision in the game that requires them to make a choice regarding the fates of Wyll and his father.

Over the course of Baldur’s Gate 3, players will have to make plenty of choices that determine the final outcome.

Among them are crucial decisions relating to the companions’ storylines, such as whether to allow Shadowheart to embrace her goddess or what to do about Gale’s explosive orb.

These choices are generally not straightforward ones and come with good and bad consequences regardless of what you decide. Still, there’s one particular Wyll choice that players say they hate having to make.

Note, spoilers for Wyll’s storyline to follow.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players want Wyll to choose what to do about Duke Ravengard and Mizora

After trying to save Duke Ravengard, Wyll’s father, for much of the game, players will finally have the chance to do so in Act 3. However, this quest comes with a pretty hard bargain.

The Warlock’s infernal patron Mizora presents Wyll with the choice of saving his father in exchange for his own soul.

However, while the choice is technically presented to Wyll, it’s the player who decides whether Wyll should break his pact and save himself or sacrifice his own soul to save his father.

The fact that this is left entirely up to the player has rubbed some the wrong way.

“It should be Wylls decision not the players,” the original poster argued in the comments. “it should be like the shadowheart scene with the night song you should be able to stay silent and let Will make the choice.”

In the Shadowheart example, the player can encourage Shadowheart to kill or spare the Nightsong, or they can allow her to make that decision for herself. Considering other major personal choices give the companions some agency, many players feel it doesn’t really make sense that such an option isn’t presented here.

“I think that this scene was written with the vision of Wyll the origin character as opposed to Wyll the companion and it just didn’t translate as well to other MC points of view,” suggested one commenter.

Another joked that the player is Wyll’s lawyer following an Act 2 conversation with Mizora.

Ultimately, there is a way to save both Wyll and his father for those intent on sparing as many people as they can. However, the fact that Wyll doesn’t really get to make a major choice that involves his and his father’s fate is just another reason why many players feel that Wyll “deserved better” than Baldur’s Gate 3 gives him

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Baldur’s Gate 3 coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.