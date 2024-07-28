Baldur’s Gate 3 players frustrated over one ally who “does nothing useful”

One particular ally in Baldur’s Gate 3 has left players feeling frustrated having him join a fight and pondering if it’s even worth persuading him.

Aside from your companions, you’ll stumble upon various allies in Baldur’s Gate 3 that can help you out in battles. One of them is Yurgir, an Orthon who has been trapped inside the Gauntlet of Shar in Act 2.

If you plan to snatch some of the best loot in the game, that won’t be the only time you’ll see him. He later appears in the House of Hope, where you can convince him to fight with you against Raphael or have him join you if you manage to help him break out of his contract in Act 2.

While it’s great to have an extra helping hand, it’s no secret that sometimes NPCs do questionable things. Players have gathered in a Reddit thread to voice their frustrations regarding Yurgir joining their fight.

One user described the experience as: “Kills Korilla turn one goes invis does nothing useful for the rest of the fight” to which another user replied with “Literally every single time.”

Larian Studios Players can convince Yurgir by succeeding in a check to help them against Raphael.

A different user claimed that he “does nothing useful at best.” They added: “At worst, he uses his thunder blast around you and knocks your caster/Hope out of the orb of invulnerability.”

“That’s my exact thought! I tried over and over again to get him on my side for the Raphael fight, and when I finally did, he just turned invisible and missed every single shot,” another chimed in.

On the other hand, some players explained that he feels underwhelming as an ally in the House of Hope because he has the same stats from Shar’s Gauntlet. Not to mention, he also has a position advantage if you face him head-on inside his room in Act 2.

Despite comments mentioning how having Yurgir as an ally was problematic in the House of Hope, some players argued that thanks to his fire immunity, he’s one of the best summons in the final battle.