Baldur’s Gate 3 players finally discover true wealth of Gale in overlooked detail

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have spent quite a lot of time studying the various characters within the game. As such, they have recently come to a conclusion about Gale’s wealth and his power in the game.

The characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 are exceptionally deep when it comes to lore. All of them have a massive background in the game and you can spend going through it for days without running out of materials to find.

As it happens, players have recently come across Gale’s background where they realized the overall wealth of Gale in the game. Naturally, upon looking at Gale’s past it was not very hard to figure out the reasons behind his wealth either.

Here is what the community has to say regarding the matter.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players discuss Gale’s wealth in the game

The discussion regarding Gale’s wealth was started by a Reddit user named don’t_knowwwwwwww. The player claimed, “Man has his own private tower with a full wine cellar and library, and it’s also right on the water with a perfect balcony view of the sunset over the ocean.” He also continued, “He is ridiculously wealthy compared to like every other companion in the game, and yet none of them ever seem to bring it up like ever.”

Other players also joined the conversation as they wanted to discuss the reasons behind Gale’s massive wealth. One such Reddit user commented, “Dude was an Archmage. Archmages have 9th-level magic. Min level for that is 17. Lvl 17 wealth by level is 129,745g.”

Another player mentioned, “Well Tara says Gale left in a hurry with no forwarding address so I assume yes, he literally left with minimal amount of stuff and then got kidnapped by squids in Yarta.” One user chimed, “If you play as Gale origin Tara brings you an ultra-rare (pink outline, I am blanking on the actual name) item on your first long rest!”

Lastly, a player mentioned, “Look it absolutely occurred to me while dating him. He is the one with the unquestionably best ending. Marry the handsome kind wizard with a tower in the best city… like you’re set. SET.” One Reddit user also claimed, “He was f****ng a god and no one seems to ever really bring that up either. It’s just wizard s*it.”

Therefore, it seems like players had a hunch that he was wealthy, but nobody ever gave it a thought. However, he was also a really powerful wizard who had a relationship with a Goddess. Therefore, his wealth is quite understandable.