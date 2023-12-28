Baldur’s Gate 3 players finally discover time-saving shortcut after hundreds of hours 

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are only just discovering an inventory management shortcut that saves lots of time despite playing the game for hundreds of hours.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 adapts the D&D 5E rules to the video game format, it still changes many things to make the gameplay more interesting. One big change involves the magic items that the player loots along the way, as there are far more available than in the average D&D campaign.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can expect to find countless magical weapons, suits of armor, scrolls, potions, and arrows that will help you on your journey. This assumes you can hold onto them before Gale consumes them for their magic.

As such, you’ll be carting around many items on your journey, especially between trips to town, where you can sell gear to merchants. This means lots of messing with the inventory management system, as you try and keep everything straight.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are just discovering the equipment menu shortcut

It turns out that some players have been making it harder for themselves than necessary. A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has revealed that they just found out you can bring up a list of equipable items by clicking on the equipment slot despite playing for over fifty hours.

What’s surprising is that other people missed this despite playing for a lot longer. “300 hours…,” one user wrote, while another said, “’50+ hours'

Some players seem to have been going through their items one by one in the inventory itself and equipping them from there. This can be an arduous process, as so many items are spread across the entire party’s inventory, not to mention all of the moving gear, to avoid the weight limit.

This seems to be more of an issue on PC than on console. It’s harder to navigate the menu with a controller than with a mouse, so controller players are likelier to have tested out the shortcuts on the side of the screen just to avoid lots of pointless clicking.

The benefit of using the equipable item slot is that it will bring up a list of relevant items from across all inventory screens, severely cutting down on time while comparing gear. It’s a shame that some players missed this and were forced to do things the long way while picking the best magic items for the party.