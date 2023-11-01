Baldur’s Gate 3 players feel Larian “dropped the ball” with one veteran NPC

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are calling for justice for one veteran NPC after highlighting how Larian “dropped the ball” with her personality, preferring a quick villain over the detailed character seen in games before.

With over 100 hours worth of gameplay inside each story, Larian certainly had their hands full with Baldur’s Gate 3. After all, each location and storyline is filled with tons of lovable companions, NPCs, and even villains, with some finding themselves enamored with many questionable personalities.

However, with such an extensive world inside this game, there are always going to be a few characters that get a little left out, especially since a lot of BG3 NPCs have previously been seen in other Baldur’s Gate games. For many, they’re certain Larian missed a great opportunity with one key veteran NPC.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans slam Larian for making key NPC a “cartoonish villain”



Sharing their frustrations onto Reddit, one user slammed Niantic for dropping the ball on previous fan favorite, Viconia. They went on to explain how, much like Lae’zel, Viconia was a problematic character in Baldur’s Gate 2 who “fled the Underdark because she refused to sacrifice a baby to Lolth” and attempted to live the rest of her life alone and in peace.

Throughout the events of BG2, Viconia turns to Shar and leads a rather insecure life, antagonizing herself to the player to save them from the wrath of Lolth. However, you can push past that and romance her in the end.

However, in Baldur’s Gate 3, her role is much shorter, with Viconia appearing in Shars temple as what one user describes as a “cartoonish villain for five minutes.” On top of this, the user highlighted how they were surprised “to see Viconia, a woman who defied Lolth to save a child, is now someone who would kidnap a child, torture her and her parents to no end, brainwash her, and inflict her with a curse as long as her parents live?”

Ultimately, the poster explained how “Larian erased the entirety of her good writing in order to make her a cartoonish villain for 5 minutes in BG3… I just wish they let her rest instead of making such a terrible cameo of her.”

The community seemed to echo the poster’s thoughts, with many upvoting the opinion and highlighting how they “feel like the Mother Superior could really have been any new character. There was no need to make her Viconia.”

Viconia was likely an homage to games gone by, with Larian perhaps choosing to add her in as it made sense to see her acting as the Sharran Mother Superior, but it seems fans are less than pleased to see her story end in this way.