Baldur’s Gate 3 players don’t want a DLC – they want a masquerade ball

While there’s, unfortunately, no hope for a Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC, with Larian confirming they won’t be creating one, this hasn’t stopped players from calling for other, more lavish additions before the game’s final major update.

In a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, the community began dreaming of their ideal DLC locations, storylines, and features, with many calling for the likes of Avernus, the Underdark, Candlekeep, or even just more of Baldur’s Gate in general (like Act III wasn’t big enough).

However, one user revealed their idea for a new feature, skirting the lack of a DLC and instead suggesting a small new location, perhaps as a brand new ending, or even a quest in the game’s third act.

Larian Studios

“A ball in the upper City. We were robbed of a gorgeous formal ball” commented one user. Their idea quickly gained popularity, with over 4k fans agreeing with it.

Others were quick to echo the idea, adding how they’re “Really wanting a Dragon Age: Inquisition type of ball.”

Others even highlighted the story implications it could have: “I enjoy a good mystery at a ball, and I loved dancing with the villain and revealing the plot in the middle of the ballroom. Peak gaming right there.”

Another suggested, “How about a ball during a heist! Party can either take part or thwart it in the vaults below while the ball takes place in the palace above.”

When it comes to D&D, most players are always thrilled to partake in a masquerade ball, often there’s romance, mystery, and a fantastic subplot that always leaves room for a little fighting, or tense roleplay. As such, it’s clear the fans would adore a similar element with their favorite companions or even a powerful Villain or hero.

After all, it’s hard to deny how well Raphael, Astarion (making it a Vampire at the Masquerade, get it?), or even Wyll would fit into a ball setting in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Naturally, there’s no DLC coming, but there’s not been any mention of new features. Thanks to the early Patch 7 notes, we do know some new endings are coming, and while it’s unlikely we’ll get as big of a feature as a ball, there’s always a chance.