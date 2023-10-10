Baldur’s Gate 3 players divided over which companion is favored by the devs

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are debating who Larian’s most favored companion is in the game, but not all agree on the same person.

One of the best elements of Baldur’s Gate 3 is its companions. They provide the majority of the story and allow you to fall in love, fight, and even save each other’s lives on occasion. Thanks to that and their unforgettable personalities, Companions are an intrinsic feature in BG3.

However, not all these characters were created equally, with many fans in the Baldur’s Gate 3 community arguing that certain companions have been undeniably favored over others. Although, not all players agree on the same person.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are split over who’s most favored

Sharing their thoughts on Reddit, one user stated: “Don’t you dare tell me he’s not favored,” attaching an image of what many would assume are the quest lengths represented in book form. Standing as the thickest book is Astarion’s quest, The Pale Elf, showing they feel Astarion is the most favored in the game.

Plenty of the community agreed with the poster’s thoughts, explaining that “it is remarkable that Astarion has so much when you consider he doesn’t have any ties to the main plot.”

However, others argued that Astarion wasn’t the only companion with a larger questline, highlighting how “Shadowheart, Lae’zel, and Astarion definitely have the most game content, but I feel like Shadowheart and Lae’zel take the top spots as favorite just for how intertwined with the main plot they are.”

Naturally, if a companion was to be favored by the developers, then they’d likely be integral to the plot, meaning Shadowheart or Lae’zel could be at least an honorable mention.

One user explained why Astarion may have had a longer questline, highlighting how it wasn’t necessarily because he was favored, but because he’s a longer-standing companion: “Karlach was added a year before release, and Wyll was completely revamped compared to his [early access] version. Astarion was there from the beginning and remained mostly unchanged. So yeah, makes sense his content is more developed and stable.”

Despite many agreeing with the poster, one sentiment rings true,” “Shadowheart and lae’zel have way more content than any of the rest of them.”

It’s clear that, as far as the community feels, it’s actually Shadowheart or Lae’zel who’s the most favored companion in Baldur’s Gate 3, with a storyline integral to the plot, and many finding their quests to be the longest.