Baldur’s Gate 3 players disgusted after spotting disturbing Act 2 boss detail

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has shared a full image of Thisobald Thorm’s body, which has led to others being both stunned and disgusted.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Act 2 has some of the most interesting fights in the game. This is mainly because a portion of them can be skipped entirely, assuming that you nailed the checks. One that comes to mind is, of course, the encounter with Thisobald Thorm.

The most straightforward way to get this fight over quickly is to continue to drink with him until he bursts into his own death. As such, his entire body is almost a rare sight to see, as he is usually shown behind the counter.

However, one user in a Reddit thread claimed that they failed their roll during Honor Mode, which led to them having to fight him and noticing one disturbing detail about the undead boss. And that detail is none other than the “Bloated Bloke” apparently having four legs “to hold himself upright.”

Many players in the comments were stunned and even disgusted by the image of Thisobald’s Thorm’s entire body. “Thanks, I HATE it,” said one user, while another said, “Oh. Gross.”

“I literally had him chasing me around in my last play-through and didn’t even notice this, eek,” commented a different user.

Meanwhile, one user took the opportunity to write, “Built like a water bear,” while attaching an image of the creature, to which another replied, “Wait, that’s crazy accurate.”

“And yet he can’t keep himself upright on icy areas. A well-placed Sleet Storm and maybe a few Thunderwaves and he will never reach you,” one chimed in.

According to one player, it’s strongly implied in the game that Thisobald was “made out of body parts of other Thorms,” which just adds to its even more gruesome detail.