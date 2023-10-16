Baldur’s Gate 3 players discover which class has the most arrogant dialogue

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a ton of classes and races to choose from, but players have identified which class has the most smug dialogue.

The flexibility of Baldur’s Gate 3 is what makes it so successful as an RPG. If you want to take an evil path, it’s there for you to take, and the game won’t judge you for it.

However, what if you weren’t interested in doing the evil stuff? What if you just wanted to role-play as someone smug?

Article continues after ad

Each class, race and background brings unique dialogue that crops up here and there depending on the situation, and players have discovered which class will give the most arrogant quips: the Sorcerer.

Article continues after ad

Sorcerer crowned as “most arrogant” class in Baldur’s Gate 3

Thinking about it, it’s probably no surprise that the magic class based on charisma is considered the most arrogant. Clearly there must be something about inherent magical gifts that inflates your ego.

One player summarised this sentiment perfectly on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, where they recommended the class for anyone looking to roleplay as an arrogant protagonist.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Sorcerer is the best class for an arrogant protagonist. I love the sorcerer dialogues; my favorite one is when you meet the toll lady and she asks ‘What do you bring?’ And you can respond with ‘Pure unadulterated arcana’ like it’s not that serious. Probably my favorite class.”

Article continues after ad

Another player shared a scenario where their sorcerer character got in a heated fight with Jaheira because of the additional dialogue options.

If this is the kind of build you’re interested in, you can check out our wizard guide here.

Article continues after ad

And for more news and updates on Baldur’s Gate 3, check out the player who tricked an all-powerful god with a simple disguise.