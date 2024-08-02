Baldur’s Gate 3 players discover the grim consequences of not rescuing Counselor Florrick

There were plenty of time-sensitive quests throughout Baldur’s Gate 3, but one specific task would leave dire consequences if left unchecked.

Once players get to Act 3 and finally breach the city gates in Baldur’s Gate 3, they will hear about Counselor Florrick’s imprisonment. The quest will request help to break her out of Wyrm’s Rock Prison.

Unfortunately, this task will have a time frame of just five days. If players end up getting distracted or forget about her, she will be executed.

While fans knew of her fate in words, one player in the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit didn’t realize they could spot Counselor Florrick hanging in the gallows for all to see after neglecting her rescue.

The stunned fan explained how their jaw dropped at the sight of Florrick. This made them feel even worse for forgetting to save her.

The replies to this post were just as shocked, with one admitting “I found her before I even knew I had to rescue her because I’m that guy who has to go every direction before I go straight ahead.”

Another response mentioned Wyll’s father, The Grand Duke, and if he had any say in this decision: “Do we think he pardons the public officials responsible for carrying out Florrick’s execution or nah?”

In a reply to this question, one player reminded everyone “He is the one who ordered Florrick’s execution.” This led to other comments about how they didn’t like Wyll’s father due to this.

Although the majority of replies were sympathetic to Florrick, she does have a history of being deemed the game’s most “useless” NPC, so it wasn’t shocking that some responses only cared about what items were on her body.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have learned the hard way not to leave time-sensitive quests to the last minute since no one enjoys reloading hours-old saves and losing progress.