Baldur’s Gate 3 players discover “real heroes” of game in Act 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an extremely dense game and the concept of a hero does not exist in the ideal sense. However, players seem to have discovered certain characters who can be regarded as the “real heroes” of the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a multitude of characters that you will come across during your journey. Most of these are companions, who will join you in your quest to put an end to the crisis that plagues the world.

However, there are also characters who might not be fighting in the frontline but have been doing their part silently which in turn helps the player indirectly. These are the people whom players seem to be regarded as the “real heroes” of the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players discuss about the “real heroes” in the game

The discussion regarding the real heroes was started by a Reddit user named Cool_Fruitcup. This user posted a screenshot of a page from a book in the game that seems to highlight the heroics of certain characters. In order to extend their gratitude towards these characters, the Reddit user commented, “I find these very bittersweet; small stories of average citizens helping as much as they can.”

They continued, “While we were fighting atop the brain, there were other acts of heroism in the city below.” This post received a lot of attention from other Reddit users as well who joined into the discussion.

One such player commented, “I love how the main characters aren’t the only badass heroes in the world.” Another user chimed in, “I really loved the ending scenes focusing on the citizens of Baldur’s gate starting to rise up and fight back against the mind flayers.”

One of them also mentioned, “This is actually my favorite thing throughout the entire game.” Lastly, one of the users claimed, “I love how epic the last one is by dint of its brevity.”

Therefore, it is safe to say that Larian Studios has ensured that the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is not just about the player but also the common citizens. This adds a lot of depth to the overall environment of the game and players are in love with that idea.

