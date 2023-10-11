Baldur’s Gate 3 players discover hidden potential of most “underrated” class in the game

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a huge amount of player choice and variety when it comes to character creation, but one class has always lagged behind in popularity.

Monk has never really been the star of the show. Let’s face it, when you could be playing as a Paladin, or an Eldritch Knight, is a Monk build really the most appealing choice? Even a Bard has more going on under the hood.

But despite being one of the less-picked classes for players making their own character, Monks do have a lot going for them. They’ve got great potential for stealth builds via Way of the Shadow, and make great use of dexterity and constitution.

For one player, these traits allowed them to create a build strong enough to take down one of the final enemies in the game- without disabling any of their security.

Monk build allows players to assassinate late-game boss easily

In a post on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, one player outlined how their Monk build was able to assassinate Gortash without even getting rid of the Steel Watch, which led them to the conclusion that “Monk is the most OP class in this game”.

“I built a shadow monk and basically assassinated Gortash without even deactivating the steel watch by fighting him within my darkness. Stun lock, flurry of blows, repeat.

“It’s funny because Monk in DnD is one of the weakest. The magic items really benefit the monk well, especially the ring that prevents blindness. Wear that ring and cast darkness every fight and you can basically solo any encounter.”

Some players in the replies concluded that the real power behind this build was the Darkness spell, which makes attacking under cover much easier, assuming you have immunity to the blinding effect.

If you’re looking to unleash the power of a monk build, or if you’re just looking for an excuse to start a new save file, check out our in-depth guide to playing as a monk here.