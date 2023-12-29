Baldur’s Gate 3 players discover hidden animation most missed

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have discovered a subtle animation that most missed, as it involves zooming in close to the party members while in a dangerous area.

As Baldur’s Gate 3 is a turn-based RPG that lets you use the environment as a weapon, the player is encouraged to have the camera zoomed out as much as possible. This is even more important when facing many enemies in massive arenas later in the game.

The developers did a great job bringing the characters to life, as did the actors and mo-cap artists. These details are best shown in cutscenes but don’t come across as much when exploring dungeons or fighting monsters.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This means that a subtle detail included in the Grymforge dungeon was missed by many players, especially as they were busy getting their backsides handed to them by its notoriously difficult boss fight and its associated puzzle.

Larian Studios

The Baldur’s Gate 3 cast will sweat near lava (except for one party member)

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has created a thread to point out a subtle detail that most fans missed while exploring the Grymforge. Thanks to all of the lava in the area, the characters will noticeably sweat when you talk to them in cutscenes.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Fans met this discovery with applause: “The attention to detail in this game is astonishing and I love it. So much,” one user said, while another wrote, “Yup! haha its the little things!”

Article continues after ad

Thanks to her natural fire resistance, one companion doesn’t sweat in the Grymforge. Karlach, the Tiefling Barbarian who lived in Avernus, isn’t bothered by the heat caused by manmade devices. After all, she experienced the fires of the Nine Hells, so a little lava doesn’t bother her.

Article continues after ad

These small details are incredibly easy to miss, especially when your party members are in a dungeon, as they’ll usually have their bodies covered by armor and equipment. The danger of hanging out in the Grymforge also means you’re not likely to pay as much attention during cutscenes.

Article continues after ad

The fact this was included shows how dedicated Larian Studios was at immersing the player in its world. The existence of something as normal as sweat in a hot location might seem mundane, but it brings a funny spark of realism to the fantasy world of Baldur’s Gate 3.