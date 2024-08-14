Baldur’s Gate 3 players discover great reason to wipe out Githyanki Creche

I can see why you’d want this little guy back I suppose.

The Githyanki encountered in Baldur’s Gate 3 are mortal enemies of the Mind Flayers, but their behavior makes it hard to side with them, especially when they’re grilling famous monsters from D&D lore.

Fans of the older Baldur’s Gate games are likely familiar with Minsc and Boo, the Ranger and Hamster duo. According to Minsc, Boo is actually a miniature giant space hamster, though most people believe it to be just a regular hamster.

Unbeknownst to the cast of the Baldur’s Gate series, giant space hamsters are actually a thing in the Spelljammer campaign setting, as Gnomes created them to power their spaceships by running through giant hamster wheels.

Unfortunately for the Spelljammer fans of the world, there is at least one miniature giant space hamster in existence, but it’s been killed and grilled. A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit found a cooked relative of Boo in the Githyanki Creche, which can be used for camp supplies.

“I am now justified in genociding the Githyanki, besides the whole ‘reclaiming the Monastery for Lathander’ thing,” one user wrote, while another said, “The most egregious of Githyanki war crimes.”

It turns out that it might not actually be a sibling of Boo. “If it makes you feel better, I don’t think these ones are actually ‘miniature giant space hamsters,'” one user wrote, “Lae’zel mentions that she had never heard of a miniature space hamster until meeting Boo, despite being acquainted with the larger variety.

“The other Gith probably aren’t even aware of standard hamsters, so they assume they’re mini space hamsters.”

The surprising thing about the Githyanki meal is that it provides 10 Camp Supplies. That means the little creature provides the same benefits as a raw steak, honeyed ham, or a whole pumpkin.

Thankfully, you don’t get Minsc until the final act of Baldur’s Gate 3, whereas the Githyanki Creche can be accessed at the start of the game. If he were with the party at this time, then he and Boo would go on a roaring rampage of revenge for the deceased hamsters.

