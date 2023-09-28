Baldur’s Gate 3 players discover dire price of breaking Karlach’s heart

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has gone through which dialogue choices lead to the most disapproval, and some of the options are particularly heartbreaking for Karlach fans.

One of the best parts of Baldur’s Gate 3 is how relationships between the player character and their party members play out throughout the game.

The many choices players make throughout the game impact how their companions feel about them, gaining or losing approval accordingly. Additionally, some dialogue options lead to more disapproval than others.

One player went through the script to find the most disapproved of choices in Baldur’s Gate 3, and some of the options are incredibly heartbreaking, especially for those who love Karlach.

Baldur’s Gate 3 really punishes players for breaking Karlach’s heart

A post shared by Reddit user sudosussudio, goes over the options that lead to the greatest amount of disapproval. Specifics may be different in the current version of the game, as the script they got the numbers from is for version 1.0.

Still, there are some options here that may make Karlach fans want to romance her again (or at least give her a big hug).

By far the most disapproved option is sleeping with Karlach and immediately after telling her it was a mistake.

In addition to just being plain cruel, it leads to -100 with her. This is double the next lowest option, which is -50 with Jaheira and/or Minsc for telling Sarevok at the murder tribunal that you’re offering one or both of them as sacrifices to Bhaal.

Karlach appears a couple more times on the list, with telling her “I had my fun with you. That was enough for me” when breaking up being another super cruel option.

Another character who appears a few times is Gale. Obtaining the book on the Crown of Karsus but refusing to let him look at it will hurt your relationship, as does telling him you’ll never give him a magic item to consume after he’s begged twice.

Equal to refusing Gale the magic items he needs to survive is lying to him as Astarion. If you keep denying that you’re a vampire, Gale will say “You’re a dishonest vampire, and that’s far worse” – even though Astarion is a vampire spawn and only telling a half-truth.

Speaking of the fan-favorite vampire spawn, Astarion will, understandably, disapprove of players who are less than empathetic toward his concerns about sex. He also doesn’t like when players refuse a certain late-game option.

Fortunately, most of these terrible choices are not ones players are likely to make by accident. Unless you’re in the middle of the most evil of playthroughs, you’ll probably never see the gutwrenching consequences of callously breaking Karlach’s heart.

