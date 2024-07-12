Baldur’s Gate 3 has many fantastical weapons, but one of the realistic ones is weirding out players, as it seems too small to be effective.

As Baldur’s Gate 3 uses the D&D ruleset, the weapons aren’t meant to be fully realistic. In real life, swords are a terrible weapon when used against an armored foe, but D&D ignores that for the sake of the rule of calm, as blades are popular in fantasy media.

One weapon that appears in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the War Pick, which is a pickaxe designed for use in combat. A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has shared their disappointment with the weapon’s size, with others commenting that it needed to be that big to be effective.

“Believe it or not, but war picks needed to be weapons, not single-use cranium diggers,” one user commented, “Larger picks could lodge themselves too deep, and given their weight it would be hard to remove in the heat of battle.”

“It looks realistic. Fantasy weapons are always over the top and huge and weigh 3x as much as they should,” one user wrote, while another said, “That’s a normal-sized weapon made for a normal-sized man, not a 7-8 ft tall giga chad of an Elf/Half-elf.”

“I think you’re suffering a bit from fantasy weapon syndrome,” another user explained, “Real weapons are, in general, rather small-sized so you can swing them quickly and with great agility. there are some exceptions to it, but they’re are known for leaving the wielder open for attacks.”

It’s no surprise the War Pick looks weird, considering the number of huge magical weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3 that have fire or lightning running along their edge. Something small, but practical, is going to be out of place next to the Everburn Blade used by a devil from Hell.

You’re free to make your Baldur’s Gate 3 character look like a spiky-haired JRPG hero, as it’s a fantasy game in a world teeming with magic. Just don’t be surprised if every weapon you find isn’t a Buster Sword from Final Fantasy 7 with the serial numbers filed off.

