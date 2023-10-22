Baldur’s Gate 3 players cry out for major feature

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have taken to a Reddit post to appeal to the developer directly to add one prominent feature.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will undoubtedly be one of the games of the year. Its unbelievably broad and branching narrative choices, intuitive gameplay, and memorable cast of characters combine to make it a true standout in the genre.

The scope of the game is undoubtedly one of its most impressive achievements, but one of the side effects of this is that it creates more issues that need addressing.

One player’s post on Reddit sought to underline one of these issues, leading to significant calls for the addition of a major feature that would drastically change how dialogue in Baldur’s Gate 3 plays out.

Baldur’s Gate 3 community call for party-based conversation choices

Larian Studios Players have called for a more complex and inclusive dialog system

Interactions between the player character and NPCs are the central dynamic that affects how the story plays out. In a slightly bizarre decision, developer Larian Studios has made it so that the character closest to the NPC is the one that will lead the conversation when dialog starts.

When one user posted their thoughts on why this was a bad call, others were quick to respond with a potential solution. User Voidbearer2kn17 proposed that allowing other party members to chip in during conversations could alleviate the issue.

Others were quick to agree, with one reply saying: “Yeah, this whole issue would be solved with the simple ability to pass a conversation to another character. Pick up a weird book? C’mere Gale. Need to Kool-Aid Man through a door? Karlach, you’re up. Need to tell the guard you definitely didn’t just put that +1 Spear down your pants? Bard Tav, your turn.”

It’s certainly true that not being able to involve everyone at a given point undermines the idea of using a balanced party. It also subjects the story to a fair amount more RNG than just dice rolls.

With the developer notably proactive in dealing with issues and adding highly requested features, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that Baldur’s Gate 3 could have a more complex interaction system soon.