Baldur’s Gate 3 players complain patch 4 “broke” its final act

Baldur’s Gate 3 is in some turmoil as players report some major issues with the game’s third act. Following the latest major patch, performance issues and bugs have severely dampened the experience.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is not just one of 2023’s biggest video game releases, its uncanny mass appeal has made it one of the most-played games of all time. The seemingly niche CRPG has captured the imagination of players worldwide and netted eight nominations at the 2023 Game Awards.

Its success and popularity have placed Baldur’s Gate 3 high in GOTY contender lists since its stellar launch but some have suggested that its performance should preclude it. Early issues with the game’s final act were initially resolved by Larian but the game’s most recent patch has seen them rear their ugly head once more.

Reddit user u/King_Brass took to the Baldur’s Gate 3 Subreddit with a complaint that “patch 4 broke Act 3”. Many players across the two platforms the game is currently available on have echoed the sentiment.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players report numerous issues after patch 4

Relaying their experience with the PC version of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam, u/King_Brass claimed that “the entire environment in Act 3 is shut down”. They reported issues such as companions not following the player character, NPCs and broken interactions halting progress, and problems with saving or loading the game.

Severe lag was also mentioned in their initial post but it seems that these issues are not exclusive to the PC version of Baldur’s Gate 3. “It is even worse on PS5,” one player explained.

“I was on my second playthrough, and the game is unplayable after reaching Act 3,” another PlayStation 5 player admitted. “Literally passing the Basilisk Gate is when your party will stop following and start to lag.”

On top of the problems initially relayed by u/King_Brass, players reported massive loading times and companions freezing regularly. Users in the comments have petitioned Larian Studios to “fix the game” as soon as possible.

Larian Studios Wow man, look at all these bugs…

While PC and PlayStation 5 players are currently struggling with these issues in Baldur’s Gate 3’s final act, a far bigger problem is plaguing Xbox users. All 3 acts of Baldur’s Gate 3 are currently unplayable on the console.

Larian will announce a solution to that particular matter at the Game Awards on December 8, 2023. In the meantime, we’ll have to wait and see if the studio can resolve the Act 3 problems from the latest patch soon and prove worthy of the Best Community Support nomination they’ve worked so hard for.